Pro-Kannada outfits have threatened that they would not allow south blockbuster ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ to release under any circumstances. The activists are demanding that until actor Sathyaraj tenders an unconditional apology for his anti-Kannadiga comments, they would not allow the film to be released in the state.

Actor Sathyaraj is playing the famous movie character ‘Katappa’ in this epic story.

Kannada which is an umbrella organisation of Kannada bodies has called for a Bengaluru ban on April 28, the release date of the movie.

Speaking on the controversy, Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj said, “We will not allow any theater in Karnataka to screen Baahubali 2. We are not against Baahubali … let there be 10 series we have no issues. We have issues with Sathyaraj, who plays Kattappa. He made derogatory remarks against Kannadigas, Karnataka and Cauvery.”

“We see Cauvery as mother, but he (Sathyaraj) says its like his wife … Rajnikanth had also supported Tamil Nadu and made statements against Karnataka, his movies were released after he gave an apology letter.”

“Around 2000 Kannada outfits are with me on this, I will lead the agitation against Baahubali. We have asked all theater owners and distributors not to screen film,” Vatal added.

“If they go ahead they will have to face consequences,” Vatal warned.

Responding to the controversy, Film director SS Rajamouli said, “Showing such anger for Baahubali will not affect Sathyaraj.”

Speaking on people’s interest in the movie, lead actress Tamannaah said, “Both the parts of the film has some connection, people want to see it … After watching this movie, I hope that it may also inspire other filmmakers to direct their films in the same style.