This is a shoutout to all the Priyanka Chopra fans out there who were saddened and disappointed with Pee Cee’s blink-and-miss appearance in the ‘Baywatch’ trailers. The team has released a new poster of the movie and our ‘Desi Girl’ looks super stunning.

In the new poster of ‘Baywatch’, Priyanka Chopra commands all attention.

In the poster, PeeCee is seen donning a ‘wicked’ smile with a stylish pair of shades. However, the other stars of the movie — Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and others can’t be ignored either.

Looks that could kill. See @priyankachopra in Baywatch on May 25.#BeBaywatch Get your tix today or you’ll regret it: https://t.co/YHTBuWqIKn pic.twitter.com/CsXFHKkQ5j — Baywatch Movie (@baywatchmovie) April 19, 2017

The new poster which has Priyanka in a close-up shot — not to mention she looks ‘dangerously hot’ goes with a tagline ‘Go ahead and stare’, which is something quite obvious in this regard.

The movie, which hits the big screens on May 25, stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Zac Efron in lead and our very own Priyanka Chopra as the antagonist.