A- A A+

This is a shoutout to all the Priyanka Chopra fans out there who were saddened and disappointed with Pee Cee’s blink-and-miss appearance in the ‘Baywatch’ trailers. The team has released a new poster of the movie and our ‘Desi Girl’ looks super stunning.

ALSO READ: 3 Islamic State suspects nabbed by Delhi Police Special cell

In the new poster of ‘Baywatch’, Priyanka Chopra commands all attention.

In the poster, PeeCee is seen donning a ‘wicked’ smile with a stylish pair of shades. However, the other stars of the movie — Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and others can’t be ignored either.

The new poster which has Priyanka in a close-up shot — not to mention she looks ‘dangerously hot’ goes with a tagline ‘Go ahead and stare’, which is something quite obvious in this regard.

The movie, which hits the big screens on May 25, stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Zac Efron in lead and our very own Priyanka Chopra as the antagonist.

First Published | 20 April 2017 11:50 AM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        