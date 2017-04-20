Filmmaker Karan Johar has congratulated actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for completing ten years of marital bliss. Karan on Thursday shared few photographs of Abhishek and Aishwarya and captioned it: ” Congratulations Abhishek Bachchan on 10 beautiful years…how time flies! Still remember the sangeet performances!Aishwarya Rai Bachchan”.

The couple got married on April 20, 2007. The wedding took place in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence, Prateeksha, in Juhu, here. They have been blessed with daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have collaborated with Karan in films like “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” and “Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna”.

In other news, Karan became a father of twins — Roohi and Yashi — via surrogacy. Karan on March 29 took home his children after they spent over seven weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of a hospital here.

Karan’s daughter has been named Roohi – a rearrangement of Karan’s mother’s name Hiroo — and the son Yash – on Karan’s late father’s name.