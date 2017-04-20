Self-proclaimed movie critic, Kamaal Rashid Khan or commonly known as KRK often gets slammed for his demeaning tweets over actors or their movies but that never stops the actor from tweeting again and again. KRK, who ‘loves’ Twitter — however the feelings are not mutual — recently took a dig at Malayalam actor Mohanlal which is not going down the way KRK had hoped his tweet would.

Taking to his Twitter handle, KRK tagged the Mollywood superstar Mohanlal as ‘Chhota bheem’ and also called him a ‘joker’. After the fans of Mohanlal, slammed KRK for his ‘critique’, Khan went a step ahead and described himself as a biggest actor than Mohanlal.

Sir @Mohanlal you look like Chota Bheem so then how will u play role of Bheem in Mahabharata? Why do you want to waste money of B R shetty? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 18, 2017

U idiot fans of @Mohanlal Aka Laalten Aka Chota Bheem, he has 1.7million follower n I have 3.7million. Calculate to know who is bigger star. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 19, 2017

After tagging Mohanlal as a bad choice to portray Bheem’s role in the soon to go under production Rs 1000-crore ‘The Mahabharata’, KRK went on and gave out a list of actors; those actors who he thinks would be an appropriate choice for the big budget film to be financed by industrialist BR Shetty.

Later, the actor gave out the ‘dream cast’ describing himself as Lord Krishna, Rana as Duryodhana and Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as Arjuna and Karana. Actors Ranbir as Abhimanyu, Salman as Eklavya and Deepika as Dropadi are KRK’s other nominees.

I would love to play Role of Krishna in #Mahabharata because he was also from Mathura UP like I am from UP. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 19, 2017

Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s fans said that they were unaware about KRK’s existence till his tweets came up and also slammed him for his remark.

Who is this person called KRK ? Where was he before? Never heard of him before. Was he watching Chotta Bheem & eating lollipops at his home? — anand neelakantan (@itsanandneel) April 19, 2017

@kamaalrkhan Guys please don’t respond to his stupid tweets…. I think he has some psychiatric issues…. Get well soon KRK…. — Devi R Jayan (@devi_devoos) April 19, 2017

@kamaalrkhan You are an actor of Bollywoood?? 🤔 Today somebody told me, But i never seen this #Buffoon in Bollywood film… — Salman sanu (@Salman2744) April 19, 2017

@kamaalrkhan @Mohanlal It’s funny how a guy looking like a clown is actually trying to insult National Award Winner Mohanlal, — SayujRaphaelMeledath (@sayuj9745392012) April 19, 2017

Though there has been no response from Mohanlal himself regarding the tweets, KRK urged the actor to keep his fans in check for trolling him.

Can’t understand why Malayali ppl r abusing me since morning? M I wrong abut Mohanlal who is not equal 2Hathiyar of Bheem n wants 2play him? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 19, 2017

The grand Mahabharata project will be financed by UAE-based businessman BR Shetty and will be released in six languages.