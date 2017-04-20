A- A A+

Self-proclaimed movie critic, Kamaal Rashid Khan or commonly known as KRK often gets slammed for his demeaning tweets over actors or their movies but that never stops the actor from tweeting again and again. KRK, who ‘loves’ Twitter — however the feelings are not mutual — recently took a dig at Malayalam actor Mohanlal which is not going down the way KRK had hoped his tweet would. 

Taking to his Twitter handle, KRK tagged the Mollywood superstar Mohanlal as ‘Chhota bheem’ and also called him a ‘joker’. After the fans of Mohanlal, slammed KRK for his ‘critique’, Khan went a step ahead and described himself as a biggest actor than Mohanlal.

After tagging Mohanlal as a bad choice to portray Bheem’s role in the soon to go under production Rs 1000-crore ‘The Mahabharata’, KRK went on and gave out a list of actors; those actors who he thinks would be an appropriate choice for the big budget film to be financed by industrialist BR Shetty.

Later, the actor gave out the ‘dream cast’ describing himself as Lord Krishna, Rana as Duryodhana and Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as Arjuna and Karana. Actors Ranbir as Abhimanyu, Salman as Eklavya and Deepika as Dropadi are KRK’s other nominees.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s fans said that they were unaware about KRK’s existence till his tweets came up and also slammed him for his remark.

Though there has been no response from Mohanlal himself regarding the tweets, KRK urged the actor to keep his fans in check for trolling him.

The grand Mahabharata project will be financed by UAE-based businessman BR Shetty and will be released in six languages.

First Published | 20 April 2017 2:27 PM
Read News On:

Chhota bheem

Kamaal Rashid Khan

Mollywood

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal

mythology

Twitter trolls

twitteratti

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        