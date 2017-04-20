Director-producer Sabbir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Munna Michael’ is set to release on July 21, the film’s makers said.

‘Munna Michael’ stars Tiger Shroff and debutante Nidhhi Agerwal.

The Eros International and Viki Rajani’s action-music entertainer also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an all-new avatar.

It is based on the story of Munna, a street boy from Teen Batti slum locality here. He loves dancing and grows up idolising King of Pop Michael Jackson.

The son of actor Jackie Shroff, who lived in “chawls” (a residential building in Mumbai for relatively poor people), has paid a tribute to his father in the film.

The mass entertainer will push the envelope when it comes to action and dance, promised the film makers in a statement.