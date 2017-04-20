Veteran actress Sridevi’s upcoming thriller drama film ‘Mom’ has been slated for release on July 7.

Sridevi will be making a comeback with ‘Mom’ after five years. She was last seen onscreen in ‘English Vinglish’.

The movie, which was earlier scheduled to release on July 14, will now hit the screens on July 7, read a statement on behalf of the makers.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film has been backed by Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna.