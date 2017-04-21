Actress Shruti Haasan says learning sword fighting for the upcoming historical drama ‘Sanghamitra’ was mentally engaging and exhilarating.

Shruti essays the role of a warrior princess in filmmaker Sundar C’s mega budget tri-lingual drama. The actress has been training with a professional sword fighting expert and action choreographer in London.

“I was so glad to have this opportunity to learn a new physical art form. After having martial arts as part of my life early on, sword fighting was a whole new experience which was physically and mentally engaging and exhilarating,” Shruti said in a statement.

Also starring Arya and Jayam Ravi, the film will be made on a budget of Rs 150 crore. Produced by Sri Thenandal Films, it will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The actress added that she is “looking forward to using this in my role in ‘Sanghamitra’.