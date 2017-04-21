Actress Zoe Saldana, who awaits the release of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, says starring in action movies has prepared her to be outnumbered by boys at home.

The 38-year-old has two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and another son named Zen, who was born in February, with her husband Marco Perego.

“I’m used to it. I’ve done all these action movies that I’m usually outnumbered)(in), you know?” Saldana told etonline.com.

“Once they grow up and they become dudes, I’m gonna rub it in their face. I’m gonna be so girly, they’re gonna be annoyed by their mom every single day,” she added.