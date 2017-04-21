Actor James Norton hinted that he would be interested in becoming the next James Bond, saying it’s lovely to be part of the whole conversation.

The “War And Peace” star also admitted that he was a ‘great fan’ of Daniel Craig, saying he ‘selfishly’ hopes that he does another two or three Bond films, reports dailymail.co.uk.

When questioned about the Bond rumours on “This Morning” show, Norton said: ‘It’s lovely to be part of the whole conversation.”

He added: “I’m a great fan of Daniel Craig. Selfishly I hope he does two or three more movies.”