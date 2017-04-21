The makers of ‘The Sword of Baahubali’, a virtual reality film based on Baahubali characters in an exclusive conversation with NewsX discussed their experience on making the movie. Baahubali director and Radeon Technologies’s Raja Koduri shared ‘The Sword of Baahubali’, a 10-min VR film experience that premiered at the 16th Annual Tribeca Film Festival.

The ‘Sword of Baahubali’ though based on the characters from Baahubali, has a different story line.

Sharing his experience at the Tribeca Film Festival, Raja Koduri said, “We got the chance to show for the first time the ‘Sword of Baahubali’ VR experience to a lot of Film festival attendees. The reaction has been spectacular. There has been nothing of this scale that has ever been shared or shown at Tribeca or any other film festival. The quality and the scale of experience that we have created was humongous.”

Further sharing how they end up making ‘Sword of Baahubali’ VR experince, Koduri said, “When two and a half years ago I first visited the sets of Baahubali, I was blown away with what SS Rajamouli and his team created in that 200 acre set. I said this was something that not just me but millions and millions of people would want to experience and right at that point of time we started working on virtual reality technology along with many other companies. And that’s how this whole idea got started.”

“We are also working with other location-based entertainment firms in India, China, US and in theaters as well. Our goal is to get this experience to the largest possible audience.”

“The Sword of Baahubali VR is a good design for people to experience this 10-minute piece,” Raja Koduri mentioned.

Film Director SS Rajamouli while sharing his experience said, “When we created all the effects, story and characters for Baahubali, we knew that it is going to be amazing and of big scale. I already had this VR experience and ever since I was thinking how to tell this story in this new exciting medium.”

“We had the medium in one hand and characters, effects, story and assets on the other. Bringing them together is what the ‘Sword of Baahubali’ is. And once you put the headset, you will be transported literally into the battle sequence of Baahubali. You will be facing the rogue elephant as if it in front of your eyes. You will be literally there in the city of Mahishmati,” the Film Director said.

“I think a film whether it’s a VR film, normal film, is not just for a TV experience, you have to tell an emotional story,” Rajamouli said.

The experiences will stay with you as long as you watch the film but the emotion will stay with you even after you have watched the film. This is what makes this film immortal and we have achieved it with the ‘Sword of Baahubali.’

‘The Sword of Baahubali’ will be released after the release of ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ on April 28.

Watch ‘The Sword of Baahubali’ teaser here: