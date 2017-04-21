All those interested to know and experience how would a human being may look like at an age that we cannot even dream to survive in, then get ready for this National Film Award winning actor’s upcoming film. Rajkumar Rao will be seen playing the role of a 324-year-old man in his forthcoming movie ‘Raabta’.

Filmmakers including the director Vijan and Rajkumar while experimenting with the look of how a 324-year-old man may look went through 16 different looks to decide the final one.

Designing the character, the filmmakers got a special team from Los Angeles got on board and worked with Zuby Johal of Dirty Hands company.

“Rajkummar was kind enough to do me a favour. It was tedious but, he patiently sat through it everyday. I think, the idea of the prosthetics making him completely unrecognisable excited him as an actor,” said Vijan in a statement.

One of the important fact to design a 324-year-old man is one has to work on how the man will talk, walk or react. To come up with such a character, actor’s body posture and voice modulation had to be worked upon.

Sharing his experience, Rajkumar said that as an actor it was fun. The director of the film had a clear vision and allowed him freedom to explore the character.

“The prosthetics used to take almost five to six hours everyday and then I would start sweating inside all that make-up. It needed quite a bit of patience,” he added.

(With inputs from IANS)