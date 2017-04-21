Amid threats of stalling the release of ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ by pro-Kannada activists in Karnataka, film actor Sathyaraj has finally apologised for his comment on Kannadigas. The comment had been made by the actor 9 years ago and had been apparently hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas.

While apologising for his comment, the actor playing the role of Katappa said that he is not against Kannadigas or Karnataka.

“I am a small worker in Baahubali and my comments should not affect the film,” Sathyaraj added.

The comments that the actor had made during the Cauvery water crisis created a lot of tension among the people of Karnataka. Pro-Kannada outfits threatened that they would not allow the release of the mega film ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ under any circumstances. The activists demanded that until actor Sathyaraj tendered an unconditional apology for his anti-Kannadiga comments, they would not allow the film to be released in the state.

Actor Sathyaraj is playing the famous movie character ‘Katappa’ in the epic ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’.