The Madras High Court has dismissed the case filed by a couple who had claimed to be the parents of south movie actor Dhanush. The couple R Kathiresan and his wife Meenakshi had approached the magistrate court seeking maintenance from the actor they claimed to be their son.

The ‘Raanjhanaa’ actor completely denied the couple’s claim and said that this may be a way to extort money from him.

The couple had claimed that Dhanush was their 3rd son who left home to work in film industry.

Mentioning as birth marks, the couple said that their son (Dhanush) had a mole on the collar and a scar on the forearm in order to prove their claim, but the actor denied it.

The Court had asked Dhanush to verify the identification marks mentioned by the couple. However, in a medical examination, the claims proved to be inconclusive.

Dhanush was also suggested by the court to resolve this issue via DNA test but the actor declined it.