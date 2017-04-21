In a fresh trouble for Kamal Haasan, the Velliyur court has summoned the actor for his earlier remark on where he slammed certain characters in Hindu mythology epic of Mahabharata. Kamal Haasan has been asked by the court to appear in the court on May 5.

The Hindu Makkal Katchi group has filed the case against Haasan alleging that he defamed the Hindu religion by making certain derogatory remarks about Mahabharata and certain characters in the epic. The group has asked the court to take action against the actor.

The actor earlier had maintained that he does not respect what has been narrated in Mahabharata.

Previously, the actor was in news over a cricket match along with South superstar Rajinikanth.