A- A A+

In a fresh trouble for Kamal Haasan, the Velliyur court has summoned the actor for his earlier remark on where he slammed certain characters in Hindu mythology epic of Mahabharata. Kamal Haasan has been asked by the court to appear in the court on May 5.

The Hindu Makkal Katchi group has filed the case against Haasan alleging that he defamed the Hindu religion by making certain derogatory remarks about Mahabharata and certain characters in the epic. The group has asked the court to take action against the actor.

The actor earlier had maintained that he does not respect what has been narrated in Mahabharata.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan narrowly escapes fire tragedy in his house

Previously, the actor was in news over a cricket match along with South superstar Rajinikanth.

First Published | 21 April 2017 2:50 PM
Read News On:

Haasan

Haasan's Comment

Hindu Makkal Katchi

Hindu mythology

Kamal Haasan Summoned

Mahabharata Characters

Velliyur Court

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        