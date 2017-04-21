Former adult star Mia Khalifa, who has been in news for her HIV rumours for quite some time, has finally cleared the air regarding the controversy. Stressing that she is not HIV positive, Mia Khalifa said that the whole incident hurt her, especially when people used to text her asking if the news was true.

What actually happened: A fake interview was posted online months ago saying that Mia Khalifa is HIV positive and the rumour ended up her getting trolled online.

In fact, “Mia Khalifa is HIV postive” kept trending worldwide on Twitter for many weeks.

The jokes on her being HIV positive started after she posted photos of an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia where Danny DeVito claims he has Aids to skip the line at a water park.

Khalifa wrote: “Jokes on y’all, this is gonna be me next time the beer line is too long at a hockey game.”

But the joke did not go down well with the Twitter users and they started posting distasteful comments.

First and only official statement I’ll make regarding this ridiculous rumor. Thank you, @totalfratmove. https://t.co/S8oEHevFub — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) April 20, 2017

Here is the full statement by Mia Khalifa:

The site that posted this incredibly fake “interview” with me is less credible than those ads on porn sites for hot girls in your area who are dying to meet you. I’m not sure what they have to gain from this bullshit other than publicity, but they definitely got that. I wasn’t even going to make a statement acknowledging this trash, but because it has gotten so much exposure, it feels necessary.

I don’t usually let mean-spirited things about me on the internet get under my skin. That’s a skill I’ve had to develop over time. But I’d be lying if I said this didn’t hurt me. It has gotten to the point where people who are actually close to me started texting and asking if this shit was true – and that’s what hurts the most. I’ve gotten used to being bashed, but a person can only take so much.

In case it isn’t clear already: no, I am not HIV positive. I get laid way less often than you’d think. The closest thing to intimacy in my life right now is when my roommate is washing her sheets and sleeps in my bed with me.