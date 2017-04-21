Actress Richa Chadha’s maiden Punjabi production “Khoon Aali Chithi” is slated to hit the screens on April 25.

Digital platform titled Royal Stag Barrel Large Short Films is all set to release the film. “Khoon Aali Chithi” talks about an innocent love story of a young boy who’s motive to write a letter in blood to his love is taken away in tragic circumstances set in the 1980s Punjab.

“The film is about the human casualty of conflict and basically about people who have nothing at all to do with violence or politics, people who don’t even watch the news maybe who don’t know why they are suffering,” Richa said in a statement.

The short, which is directed by Richa’s friend Rupinder Inderjit, was premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in 2016.

The digital platform has previously released short films including Sujoy Ghosh’s “Ahalya”, Jaydeep Sarkar’s “Nayantaras Necklace”, Neeraj Pandey’s “Ouch”, Jyothi Kapur Das’s “Chutney”, Vikram Bhatt’s “Let’s Play” and many more.