Actor Kunal Kapoor is backing a campaign that supports injured Indian army jawans and has urged everyone to help them.

Kunal on Thursday night took to Twitter to share the story of one of the soldiers.

“That’s Sepoy Tapas Roy. A spinal chord injury while serving the nation, hasnt stopped him from achieving his dreams,” he tweeted.

“Help us, to help these inspiring soldiers, that haven’t let their disabilities come in the way of their achievements,” he further posted.

The actor also asked his fans and followers to join the campaign called #SupergiantsForSoldiers.

“Help us, help these incredible soldiers. Be part of this campaign…,” he tweeted.

Rising Pune Supergiants and crowdfunding platform Ketto are coming together to celebrate the valour and selflessness of Indian soldiers through this campaign.