Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor-starrer ‘Half Girlfriend’ will release across 1600 screens in India on May 19.

NH Studioz, an initiative of Narendra Hirawat and Co., has bagged the distribution rights of the movie, directed by Mohit Suri.

“Movies based on adaptations from books by authors like Chetan Bhagat, appeal to the younger generation as we have seen in the past. We have internally seen the content of ‘Half Girlfriend’, and are enthusiastic about the storyline and performance of the actors.”

“For the success of a film, it is important to take the movie to the right audiences. In our last venture for ‘Begum Jaan’, the content was very different and strong. As compared to ‘Half Girlfriend’, ‘Begum Jaan’ needed to be taken to more mature audiences and that is exactly what we did by limiting the number of screens to 956,” Shreyans Hirawat, Managing Director of NH Studioz, said in a statement.

‘Half Girlfriend’ is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s best-selling novel by the same name. Arjun plays the role of Madhav Jha and Shraddha essays the role of Riya Somani in the film, which is set against the backdrop of three distinct worlds of Delhi, Patna and New York.