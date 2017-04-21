Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil science-fiction action drama “2.o”, which was earlier scheduled to release for Diwali this year, has been postponed to January 25 next year, the makers announced on Friday.

“Our most ambitious project, Shankar’s ‘2.o’ shifts to January 25, 2018. It moves from earlier Diwali release to achieve world class standards in VFX,” tweeted Raju Mahalingam, COO, Lyca Productions, the makers of “2.o”.

A sequel to Rajinikanth’s own 2010 Tamil blockbuster ‘Enthiran’, the film also stars Amy Jackson, Akshay Kumar, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain.

Akshay is being introduced to Tamil filmdom in the role of an antagonist.

The film features Rajinikanth in dual roles – a scientist and a robot.

The Rs 450-crore film will simultaneously release in Telugu and Hindi.