Actress Amy Schumer reportedly bought a retail worker a $2000 worth mattress here for allowing her to use the washroom.

Mattress Firm clerk Sagine Lazarre says she did not think twice about letting a female jogger use the bathroom at her Portage Park store, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Her decision to help the stranger certainly paid off as Schumer — who the retail assistant did not recognise at the time — generously buyed the clerk a $2000 mattress.

“She comes out of the bathroom and asks me which one of (the mattresses) is my favourite. I told her… She told me she wanted to buy it for me. And I was so shocked,” Lazarre said.

The store clerk thought it was a joke, but Schumer insisted she wanted to thank her for letting her use the bathroom.

Lazarre said while she has seen Schumer in films and doing stand-up comedy, she just did not click until she saw the name ‘Amy Schumer’ on the credit card.

“After she left, I Googled her name. The lady that was right there talking to me is Amy Schumer. It was amazing. Unbelievable,” Lazarre said.