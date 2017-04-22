A- A A+

Model Bella Hadid says she is following in the footsteps of her elder sister and model Gigi Hadid to become a supermodel and considers her “best friend”.

Bella, 20, said her sister Gigi, 21, always puts a smile back on her face in difficult times, both personally and professionally.

“Gigi is my best friend and I love her to death. She’s been through everything I’m going through now because she’s been in the business longer,” Bella told dailymail.co.uk.

“If I’m sad I’ll call her and she always makes me happy again. She’s the best, I love her,” she added. 

