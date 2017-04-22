Actor Zac Efron, who turns 30 in October, says he is looking to find the right girl to settle down with after seeing some of his friends in “great relationships”.

Efron, who split from model Sami Miro last year, is now looking forward to get married soon, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I didn’t think much about settling down until recently. Now that I’m getting closer to my 30s, I’m around some great relationships and I’ve seen expert couples at work,” Efron told Cosmopolitan magazine.

“I’m realising that you have to find your own happiness before you can make somebody else happy,” he added.