Highlighting the dearth of substantial women-related roles in Hollywood, Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones says when good writers cannot get a “great character-driven piece put on celluloid” they put it on TV.

Asked whether television puts out juicy roles for women over 40, Zeta-Jones said: “Yes, absolutely. Absolutely”.

“When good writers cannot get a great, character driven piece put on celluloid and put into theaters you put it on TV. The big example was my husband (Michael Douglas) doing Liberace in TV movie ‘Behind the Candelabra’ on HBO,” Zeta-Jones said in a statement.

The 47-year-old actress, who is seen in “Feud: Bette and Joan”, which is aired in India on Star World Premiere HD, added that people were not ready to make “Behind the Candelabra” into movie.

She said: “They would never make that into a movie. And also (Steven) Soderbergh and Michael (Douglas) and Matt Damon wanted the time on TV to explore the characters. Not do a zip around the life within 90 minutes. It’s a luxury to have time on TV. And for the character driven roles or pieces that’s where they are.”

The actress added: “For years there was stigma for movie actresses and theatre actresses. Oh, they’re on stage, they’re big, they’re not movie stars. I had it when I was in musical comedy in the west end in London. I was known as a showgirl. I couldn’t get an audition for a BBC play on One because I was a show girl.”