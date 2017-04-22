After Taimur Ali Khan, Pataudi family is ready to welcome another bundle of joy. Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are expecting their first child and the news was confirmed by none other than the father-to-be Kunal himself.

The actor in a text message confirmed that he and Soha will be welcoming their ‘joint production’ later this year.

“Yes it’s true… Soha and I are very happy to announce a joint production coming later this year – our first child! 🙂 We feel blessed and thank you all for your good wishes (sic),” Kunal said.

Soha too confirmed the news to Pinkvilla.

The rumours about Soha’s pregnancy had been doing rounds for quite some time.

Soha and Kunal got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai on January 25, 2015 in the presence of selected members of Soha’s family.