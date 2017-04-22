Actor Chris Pratt has been awarded with a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony took place on Friday where Pratt was accompanied by his wife Anna Faris and their 4-year-old son, Jack, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In some photographs, Pratt can be seen donning a gray suit while Faris appeared graceful in a navy-blue dress.

In his speech, Pratt thanked people who contributed to his career, including his family.

“I wanna thank my wife. Anna, I love you. You gave me the greatest star in the galaxy, my little boy. I love him and I love you. We have bonded to make this molecule that is more important to me than air or water and without it none of these means anything to me,” Pratt said.

Faris had taken the podium prior to her husband.

“He stood by me and held me and was my anchor. Honey, I want to thank you for being the most incredible person. I love you so much,” she said.

The ceremony was also attended by Pratt’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” co-stars Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and Michael Rooker, and director James Gunn.