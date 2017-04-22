Actor John Abraham has praised actor Tiger Shroff and says he admires his passion for active and healthy lifestyle.

John and Tiger met on the sets of Garnier’s latest campaign. John says he had a great time working with the “Baaghi” star for the new project for the brand.

“I had a great time working with Tiger on our new project for Garnier. He’s earnest, hardworking, enthusiastic and I admire his passion for an active and healthy lifestyle,” John said in a statement.

John and Tiger have unlocked the secret to an effective detox that keeps their skin looking healthy all year round – it’s a combination of exercise, staying hydrated and a strict skin care regime that features the powerful detoxifying ingredient — Matcha.

“I’ve recently discovered that I enjoy the detoxing benefits of matcha green tea, and was pleasantly surprised to find that Tiger is a fan too. It’s a great anti-oxidant for your body and skin,” he added.

John, who was last seen on screen in “Force 2”, says it’s “nice to know there are more people who are actively taking steps to keep their body and skin healthy.”