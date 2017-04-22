Actress Eva Longoria has denied pregnancy rumours stating that she is not pregnant.

Longoria sparked speculation when she was spotted with a more rounded belly, suggesting that she is expecting her first child with her businessman husband, Jose Antonio Baston.

However, she has denied the rumours and cleared that she is not expecting a baby, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Longoria, who is currently enjoying her Hawaiian getaway in celebration of Baston’s 49th birthday, shared some photographs and videos of her break over social media in which she shows off a more prominent stomach.

Posting her Snapchat story, Longoria said: “I saw some pictures of myself really fat, on a boat, I have to tell you all I did was eat cheese. Everybody’s saying I’m pregnant, and I’m not. I was just lactose intolerant, apparently.”

She added: “I just had to share because my whole family is calling me asking me if I’m pregnant. Yes, I looked pregnant, but it was just a ball of cheese… a ball of cheese in my stomach.”

“Seriously, I looked so fat. But you know what? That happens to people. Everybody gets bloated. I’m not bloated today but this is pre-pancake. I’m about to go eat a pancake. So that’s the news of the day. Not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, lot of pancakes.”