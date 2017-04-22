Model Gigi Hadid, who was planning to visit India to promote her collaboration with clothing label Tommy Hilfiger, has postponed her trip due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gigi Hadid’s visit to Mumbai on April 27 has been postponed,” read an official statement.

The model was coming to the country to promote her collaborative collection — Tommy X Gigi.

“Tommy Hilfiger‘s global brand ambassador Gigi Hadid looks forward to presenting the collaborative collection and meet with fans at a later date,” the statement read.