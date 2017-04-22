Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, who was an avid supporter of US President Donald Trump during his election, says that she now regrets voting for him.

Caitlyn, who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing gender transition, feels Trump is not doing anything positive for the LGBT community, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Here’s the deal: Yes, I did vote for Trump, but here’s the deal-breaker with the Republican party and the deal-breaker is you mess with my community, you do the wrong thing with my community, you don’t give us equality and a fair shot, I’m coming after you,” Caitlyn said on TV show “20/20”.

“It comes to all equality issues for the entire LGBT community, okay? What we need is we need federal guidance, just like the previous administration said that it was okay to serve as a trans person in the military.

“We have front line people, okay, and I’m talking marines, trans guys, marines on the front line fighting for our country. I’m trying to get, especially the Republican party, to make a change,” she added.