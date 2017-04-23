On the occasion of the 100th episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, the Sony Entertainment Television released a special promo of the episode that will be aired on April 23, Sunday at 9 PM.

In the video, Kapil is seen standing in the middle of a decorated stage with 100 written in the background.

In the promo, Kapil takes an opportunity to thank his fans, the entire team and celebrities from Bollywood and cricket fraternity for making his show a success and helping him reach this milestone. He also thanked people who are no more a part of the show.

He said, “Today is our 100th episode. I would like to thank our audience, all the celebrities who have come to our show—be it from sports or any other industry. I would like to thank our on-stage team or backstage team and all those people who are with us today, and those who are not with us.”

After Grover’s infamous spat with Kapil Sharma came to light, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar have also managed to keep themselves away from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

WATCH the promo here:

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is a part of the show added that it is destiny that has made the show a successful one. The show is a garland of flower that has been decorated by God and is not in the hands of mankind. Therefore, he requests the viewers and everyone else to remain intact with each other and not let this garland of flower scatter.