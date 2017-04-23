Singer Kelly Osbourne has revealed that she was once attacked with a Subway sandwich shortly after she came into limelight in 2002.

The 32-year-old shot to fame when her family invited the cameras into their home for their show “The Osbournes”, but she says she wasn’t prepared for the scrutiny she would receive over her weight.

She said at one time a guy asked her to roll down her car window, which she assumed was to ask for directions, in Los Angeles and he launched sandwich on her, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Recalling the moment in her new autobiography “There is No F*****g Secret: Letters From a Bada** B***h”, Osbourne said: “Instead, he threw a foot-long Subway sandwich in my window, which hit me on the side of my head and exploded. Then he called me fat b**h and sped off.”

Kelly’s friends tried to persuade her to report the incident, but she refused because she thought the police would laugh if she told them she had been assaulted by a sandwich.