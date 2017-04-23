TV personality Sam Faiers says she was desperate to have a baby boy because she knew how much her boyfriend Paul Knightley wanted a son.

Faiers was nervous throughout her pregnancy in 2015 as Knightley wanted a son and she felt it was her duty to provide him with that, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Paul really really wanted a boy, and he was like ‘as long as I’ve got my son you can have five girls’ and I was like ‘oh god pressure’,” Faiers said.

“Some men really want boys and the mum feels under pressure as if it’s their fault. But when that baby is born whether it’s a girl or a boy the dad is unconditionally going to love that baby anyway,” she added.