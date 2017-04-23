Singer Chris Brown’s documentary “Welcome To My Life” will release in cinemas in June.

The 27-year-old will share his side of the story in “Welcome To My Life”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“This compelling documentary moves beyond the spotlight and past the attention-grabbing headlines to give pop superstar Chris Brown a chance to tell his own story,” read a statement on the official website of the documentary.

“New interviews with the international phenomenon reveal long-awaited answers about his passion for making music, his tumultuous and much publicised relationships, and the pitfalls of coming of age in the public eye,” the statement further read.

The documentary will also feature celebrities like Usher, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige, Mike Tyson, Rita Ora and Jamie Foxx.