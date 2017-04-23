Singer Kimberly Wyatt, who is pregnant with her second child, is not telling anyone the gender of her unborn baby, but her daughter Willow is hoping for a sister.

“She’s adamant she’s getting a baby sister and there’s no telling her otherwise…We always wanted Willow to have a sibling and really hoped they would be as close in age as possible, although you don’t always get to choose when these things happen,” Wyatt told Hello! magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Since getting pregnant, Wyatt has found Willow wants to be closer to her and is more affectionate.

She said: “She definitely senses there’s a change coming because she wants to be close to me more, but I have to admit I love that – I’ll take as many cuddles as I can get. I think she’s going to be a brilliant mummy’s little helper with the baby though and I’m so excited to see it happen and watch their bond grow.”