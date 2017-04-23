Indian origin British supermodel Neelam Gill will be joining Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber on his maiden India tour in May here.

Bieber’s highly anticipated India Purpose Tour will be held at DY Patil Stadium here on May 10.

Gill, who has become a muse of international fashion house Burberry and another fashion brand Abercrombie & Fitch, is expected to arrive on May 7 with Bieber, read a statement from White Fox India — the sole promoter of the tour in the country.

The model, who has also worked with rapper Kanye West, is looking forward to explore different fashion and entertainment opportunities in the country.

Arjun Jain, Director of White Fox India, said: “The Purpose Tour in India will be represented by a mix of Hollywood and Bollywood personalities. There has been a lot of global interest in the tour and we are happy to host global names on our tour and open up relevant opportunities for the whole global crossover.”

English actress-model Elarica Johnson, best known for her role in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”, is also set to host Bieber’s India gig.

Apart from India, the Asia leg of the tour comprises Tel Aviv and Dubai. Bieber is touring in support of his fourth studio album “Purpose”, which debuted at number one in over 100 countries and has sold over eight million copies worldwide.

Concert-goers can look forward to a set list that will surely comprise worldwide smash hits including “Where are u now”, “Boyfriend”, “Love yourself” and “As long as you love me”.