A- A A+

Actor Prabhas, ahead of the release of “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” in which he plays a superhero-like character, says he grew up as a fan of popular superheroes such as He-Man and Superman.

“Even though I was very fond of superheroes such as He-Man and Superman from a very young age, I never thought of I would play such characters in my career. I need to thank S.S. Rajamouli for offering me a superhero-like character,” Prabhas told reporters. 

In the second part of “Baahubali” franchise, Prabhas will return as Amarendra Baahubali.

ALSO READ: Baahubali’s Katappa finally apologises for his 9-year-old anti-Kannadiga comment

Directed by Rajamouli, the project will finally shed the light on why Kattappa, a character played by Sathyaraj, killed Baahubali.

The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan.

“Baahubali: The Conclusion” is slated for a release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam on April 28.

First Published | 23 April 2017 2:12 PM
Read News On:

Baahubali actor

Baahubali part 2

Prabhas actor

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        