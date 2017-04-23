Actor Prabhas, ahead of the release of “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” in which he plays a superhero-like character, says he grew up as a fan of popular superheroes such as He-Man and Superman.

“Even though I was very fond of superheroes such as He-Man and Superman from a very young age, I never thought of I would play such characters in my career. I need to thank S.S. Rajamouli for offering me a superhero-like character,” Prabhas told reporters.

In the second part of “Baahubali” franchise, Prabhas will return as Amarendra Baahubali.

Directed by Rajamouli, the project will finally shed the light on why Kattappa, a character played by Sathyaraj, killed Baahubali.

The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan.

“Baahubali: The Conclusion” is slated for a release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam on April 28.