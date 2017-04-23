Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma made snide remarks at National Film Awards, saying superstar Aamir Khan’s decision to skip all award events points out at the losing relevance of the system in India.

The director, who often gets embroiled in controversies due to his remarks, tweeted on Sunday that Aamir “doesn’t care to be measured by any Indian award committee including National (Film Awards)”.

He posted: “Fact that Aamir khan, the greatest filmmaker of India does not attend any award events including National Award speaks about those events.”

“Highest quality films are made by Aamir and that he doesn’t care to be measured by any Indian award committee including National speaks loud.”

At the 64th National Film Awards announcement earlier this month, the Best Actor honour went to Akshay Kumar for Hindi movie “Rustom”, leaving much of Bollywood wondering why movies like “Dangal” and “Aligarh” were left out.

It is being speculated that Aamir’s work in “Dangal” was not taken into consideration because he doesn’t attend any award functions.

Kashmiri girl Zaira Wasim was named as the Best Supporting Actress for “Dangal”.