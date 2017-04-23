The makers of actor Prabhas’ next film announced on Sunday that the film has been titled ‘Saaho’, and it will be made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

In an official statement, UV Creations, makers of the film, announced that after playing the title role in ‘Baahubali’ franchise, Prabhas’ next will be an ambitious high-tech action drama titled ‘Saaho’.

The film’s director Sujeeth also shared the title on his Twitter page on Sunday.

Talking to IANS earlier this week, Sujeeth said that a major chunk of the film’s budget will be used on action sequences.

“The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element,” Sujeeth said.

International stuntman Kenny Bates, popular for his work on films such as ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Transformers’, has been brought on board.

“Kenny will be supervising the action scenes. We have already finalised locations in Abu Dhabi and some places in Europe where shooting will be done extensively. We go on the floors from the end of May,” he said.

The makers also confirmed that a special teaser of ‘Saaho’ will be attached to ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’.

The movie has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. While Sabu Cyril will take care of production design, Madhie will crank the camera.

“We wanted the music to have a national appeal. We roped in Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy because they understand north as well southern sensibilities when it comes to composing music. They have also worked in the south,” Sujeeth had said.