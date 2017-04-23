A- A A+

After starting off on the right note at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, actor Rajkummar Rao says his film ‘Newton’ has won the Jury Prize for Best Film at the Hong Kong International Film Festival. The festival started on April 11, and will go on till April 25.

The film had its world premiere at Berlinale, and won the Art Cinema award for the Forum section there. The film also went to 16th Annual Tribeca Film Festival.

Also starring Anjali Patel, ‘Newton’, a political black comedy, revolves around a clerk placed on election duty in a conflict-ridden area of Chhattisgarh.

The lead actor of ‘Newton’, Rajkummar  took to Twitter on Sunday to share the news about the win.

 

‘Newton’ is Amit Masurkar’s second film after ‘Sulemani Keeda’ in 2014.

The film is produced by Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films, company best known for bankrolling critically-acclaimed projects such as ‘Masaan’, ‘Ankhon Dekhi’ and ‘Umrika’.

