Actress Blake Lively says she would die for her daughters James and Ines, whom she has with husband and fellow movie star Ryan Reynolds.

Lively described her urgency to “do anything to protect” her children as she spoke at Variety’s Power Of Women event here on Friday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The actress told the star-studded audience: “I would do anything to protect them. I would literally die for them without a moment’s thought.”

She addressed the mothers in the room and said: “I mean if you think of what you would do for your child, I don’t think there’s anything you wouldn’t ask yourself.”

The former ‘Gossip Girl’ star was giving an emotional speech about the dangers of child pornography at the event.

She is determined to help eliminate the crime and has partnered with the Child Rescue Coalition, an organisation which uses technology to track down people who share or download explicit images of children.