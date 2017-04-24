To commemorate his 88th birth anniversary on Monday, Google honoured late Kannada superstar Rajkumar with a special doodle which features the veteran actor staring at audiences from a movie screen.

Born in 1929 as Ambrish Singanalluru Puttaswamayya Muthuraju, he was renamed Rajkumar for his on screen avatar.

With a career spanning over four decades and 200 films, he made his acting debut with 1954 Kannada film ‘Bedara Kannappaa’.

He dedicated his career to Kannada cinema and was known for starring in lone Telugu film ‘Sri Kalahastiswara Mahatyam’, a remake of his debut film.

Some of his best films include ‘Ranadheera Kanteerava’, ‘Kaviratna Kalidasa’, ‘Jedara Bale’ and ‘Gowri’ among others.

He was also a very popular singer and has reportedly crooned nearly 300 songs.

Some of the films in which he crooned include ‘Sampathige Saval’, ‘Operation Diamond Racket’, ‘Jeeva Chaitra’ and ‘Om’.

A recipient of Padma Bhushan and Dada Saheb Phalke Award, his sons Shivrajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar are also popular Kannada actors.