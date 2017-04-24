Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday shared a powerful video that shed light on the fact that the art of an artist is not bound by faith or religion that the artist follows.

In the video, the ‘Raaes’ actor is seen claiming that while he is 16.66 % of all religions practiced in India, he is 100% an artiste.

The video shows Siddiqui holding placards to spread his message. The message reads that he got his DNA test done and the subsequent placards reveal what he found after the result was out. Through the placards, Nawaz talks about being 16.66 % Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Jain, Sikh etc but 100% an artist.

Sixteen Point Six Six…https://t.co/MKS9gBY6R1 — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) April 24, 2017

Nawazuddin, who is also a well known theatre artist, was approached by the ‘Ramleeela’ committee of Budhana in Muzaffarnagar to play the role of Maricha, Ravan’s uncle, but could not do so because Shiv Sena activists of Budhana forced the committee to cancel the show. One of the reasons they put forward was that Siddique was a Muslim and no Muslim had ever played any role in the Budhana Ramlila.

Nawazuddin is a critically claimed actor best known for his roles in movies like ‘Raaes’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ and ‘Manjhi: The Mountain Man’ . His forthcoming projects are ‘Munna Michael’, ‘Manto’ and ‘Chandamama Door Ke’.