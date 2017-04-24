Putting an end to all speculations, actor Kamal Hassan has finally confirmed that he will be making his TV debut as a host to the Tamil version of famous reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

While speaking to The Quint, Kamal said, “Yes, I am doing Bigg Boss in Tamil. I’ve tried many different roles in various capacities as an entertainer but never as a host on a television show. Reality television is so far not a reality in my career. I want to see what it feels like.”

The ‘Sadma’ actor even praised his Hindi counterpart, Salman Khan saying, “I think Salman Khan is doing a wonderful job of connecting with the contestants on Bigg Boss. He has brought the ‘Brother’ Back into Bigg Boss.”

The venture however is turning out to be a stringent task of Kamal Hassan who has to juggle between three projects —comedy flick ‘Shabash Naidu’, post-production of ‘Vishwaroop 2’ and ‘Bigg Boss’.

Well, no surprises there, we have already loved the talented actor multitasking in ‘Chachi 420’, haven’t we?