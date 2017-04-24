Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Huma Qureshi have wished actor Varun Dhawan a happy and a prosperous year on his 30th birthday on Monday.

Varun, who is the son of filmmaker David Dhawan, started his career as an assistant director to filmmaker Karan Johar in “My Name Is Khan”. He made his acting debut with 2012 romantic comedy “Student of the Year” and ever since he has featured in films like “Main Tera Hero”, “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”, “Badlapur”, “Dilwale”, “Dishoom” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”.

Varun is currently busy shooting for “Judwaa 2”.

Here is what the celebrities had to say:

Karan Johar: Happy birthday Varun Dhawan. Big love to you and bless you always! Have a super year.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Happy birthday starboy Varun. Have a great double Dhawan shoot.

Remo D’souza: The most talented and my favourite, Varun happy birthday…Stay blessed. Hit machine, superstar.

Huma Qureshi: Happy birthday Varun. Stay happy stay cray cray…Love you loads rockstar.

Milap Zaveri: Happy birthday Varun…Tu sweet innocent swami type ka hi hai (You are sweet, innocent and swami types)! Wish you all the success in the world buddy!”

King Mika Singh: Happy birthday to the most humble and cute brother Varun.

Armaan Malik: Happy Birthday Varun! Keep killing it broski…Proud of all your success and by the way our song is still pending, so that can be my return gift.

Sophie Choudry: Happy birthday my dearest Varun. 30 eh?! Well no matter how big you get, may you always stay the same…full of life, love, energy, insane talent and the ability to make all those around you smile! Have the most awesome year! Big love.