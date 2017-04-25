Actress Lupita Nyong’o and singer Rihanna want to work on a film together, after fans pitched a movie plot for them both on Twitter.

After an old photograph of the ’12 Years A Slave’ star and the singer sitting next to each other at a 2014 fashion show resurfaced on April 23, Twitter users invented a plotline for a potential heist movie featuring the two.

The plotline somehow convinced the two to come on board for the same, reports independent.co.uk.

The imaginary project was created on Twitter – with 79,000 likes and 28,000 re-tweets, which prompted the two stars to accept the invitation.

Nyong’o tweeted: “I’m down if you are Rihanna”, to which the singer responded saying: “I’m in Pit’z.”

One Twitter user set the project in motion by tweeting the photograph with the caption: “Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scams.”

Many fans responded with potential plot and script lines, and even ‘Whiplash’ producer Helen Estabrook intervened on the filmmaking.

“Lupita Nyong’o, Rihanna I will more than happily produce this movie,” she tweeted.