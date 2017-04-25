Marvel head Kevin Feige says if the title to the fourth instalment of “Avengers” is revealed then it would act as a spoiler for the plot of the third instalment which is releasing next year.

Asked during a press conference for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, whether “Avengers 4” title would be a spoiler for what would come in “Avengers: Infinity War”, Feige confirmed the assumption by saying: “Yeah, for sure”.

His answer suggested that the title of “Avengers 4” would reveal too much about what happened in the third “Avengers” movie, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Later, Feige was asked if “Avengers 4” would still feature Thanos as the main villain or whether his story would instead be completed by the end of “Infinity War”. Feige said: “They’re two very different movies. That’s all I’ll say.”

“Avengers 4” is expected to have its principal photography right after the production of “Avengers: Infinity War”.

As for “Avengers: Infinity War”, the movie is currently filming in Atlanta and Edinburgh, Scotland.

In the first set footage, Feige confirmed that the Avengers would team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man in the movie.

It is reported that the Avengers will be completely unprepared to face villain Thanos after the events in “Captain America: Civil War”.

“Avengers: Infinity War” cast members include Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Jeremy Renner, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista.