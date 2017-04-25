A- A A+

Actor George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are reportedly spending more than $1 million to have a royal-like experience when Amal gives birth to their twins.

Earlier it was also reported that the 55-year-old actor had made a reservation for the entire Kensington wing at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

The hospital wing George has booked is said to cost upto $588,000 for a week’s stay, reports aceshhowbiz.com.

ALSO READ: Drake finds claim of impregnating Instagram model Layla Lace ridiculous

Amal is also said to be flying in two “birth companions” from Los Angeles which cost $30,000 and an Italian masseuse who charges $5,000.

The couple is known to be generous with money.

Earlier this month, the couple was reportedly giving their neighbours a 45,000 pounds as compensation package for the noise caused by the renovations to their estate.

The package was said to include a holiday to Corfu, a six-week stay in a luxury hotel and a 30,000 pounds lump sum. In addition, the Clooneys paid for their neighbours to rent a 780,000 pounds cottage.

First Published | 25 April 2017 7:45 AM
Read News On:

Amal Clooney pregnancy

Celebrity baby

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital

George and Amal Clooney

George Clooney baby

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        