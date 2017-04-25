Actor George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are reportedly spending more than $1 million to have a royal-like experience when Amal gives birth to their twins.

Earlier it was also reported that the 55-year-old actor had made a reservation for the entire Kensington wing at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

The hospital wing George has booked is said to cost upto $588,000 for a week’s stay, reports aceshhowbiz.com.

Amal is also said to be flying in two “birth companions” from Los Angeles which cost $30,000 and an Italian masseuse who charges $5,000.

The couple is known to be generous with money.

Earlier this month, the couple was reportedly giving their neighbours a 45,000 pounds as compensation package for the noise caused by the renovations to their estate.

The package was said to include a holiday to Corfu, a six-week stay in a luxury hotel and a 30,000 pounds lump sum. In addition, the Clooneys paid for their neighbours to rent a 780,000 pounds cottage.