American professional wrestlers, actor John Cena and Nikki Bella, in a unique way to celebrate the latter’s 500,000 YouTube subscribers on her channel, set the internet on fire! Bella and her fiance John Cena stripped naked to mark the celebrations.

In the video uploaded on Youtube, Nikki Bella, who is also a model, pulls her fiance Cena to strip naked. The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler initially sounds not too convincing and says that it is not a good idea, but finally gives up into Bella’s demand when she says “It’s 500,000 subscribers.”

In the video, both Cena and Bella strip naked and dance while celebrating 500,000 subscribers. The video has gone viral and has so far crossed over 48 lakh views on YouTube.

The reality television show host John Cena also shared the video on his Twitter account saying, “Soooo this might not have been a good idea”.