Actress Zoe Saldana says she gets insecure and conscious as soon as camera starts rolling.

When asked her about other genres she wants to explore, Saldana said that she wants to try her hand at comedy.

“It is so funny because whenever the camera are not on, I am much more comfortable with being myself. I get so insecure and self-aware when the cameras are on,” Saldana told IANS during a Disney press meet for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” here.

She added: “I think too much. But I would like to to see whether or not I will be able to be funny in a movie or play.”

The Disney film will release in India on May 5.