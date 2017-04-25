Ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Tuesday said S.S Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ will make most filmmakers feel like amateurs.

The second part in the ‘Baahubali’ franchise is slated for release on Friday.

The movie will finally shed the light on why Kattappa killed Baahubali, the question that has plagued film-goers for the last two years.

“I have a strong feeling Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2’ will make rest of all filmmakers in the country feel like amateur TV serial directors,” Varma tweeted.

The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj.

Meanwhile Varma is busy wrapping up ‘Sarkar 3’.